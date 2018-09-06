Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko County Courthouse

March 30

Juan Meza and Shirley Elizabeth Meza, married July 1, 1996

Aug. 15

Leonard Kenneth Carter and Lisa Marie Carter, married July 22, 2006

Aug. 16

Carmen Lachelle Ritz and Joshua Trapper Ritz, married March 2, 2018

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

------

Fernando Jose Reina and Dagny Eleatha Nelson, married Feb. 27, 2013

Aug. 17

Chantyle Jonay Wolf and William Robert Wolf, married Dec. 5, 2011

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments