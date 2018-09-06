March 30
Juan Meza and Shirley Elizabeth Meza, married July 1, 1996
Aug. 15
Leonard Kenneth Carter and Lisa Marie Carter, married July 22, 2006
Aug. 16
Carmen Lachelle Ritz and Joshua Trapper Ritz, married March 2, 2018
------
Fernando Jose Reina and Dagny Eleatha Nelson, married Feb. 27, 2013
Aug. 17
Chantyle Jonay Wolf and William Robert Wolf, married Dec. 5, 2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.