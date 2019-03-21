March 1
Jacque Baratcart and Ecaterina Baratcart, married Marck 14, 2010
March 4
Kyla L. Greeson and Dylan D. Greeson, married Oct. 26, 2013
March 7
Linda Ann Moore and Rodney Reginal Moore, married Dec. 1, 1971
March 13
David P. Griffis and Kathi L. Griffis, married in 2002
------
Samantha Jo Morgan and Beaux Montgomery Morgan, married Aug. 26, 2006
March 19
Amy Jo Holmes and Ryan Blaine Holmes, married April 4, 2006
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.