Elko County Courthouse

March 1

Jacque Baratcart and Ecaterina Baratcart, married Marck 14, 2010

March 4

Kyla L. Greeson and Dylan D. Greeson, married Oct. 26, 2013

March 7

Linda Ann Moore and Rodney Reginal Moore, married Dec. 1, 1971

March 13

David P. Griffis and Kathi L. Griffis, married in 2002

Samantha Jo Morgan and Beaux Montgomery Morgan, married Aug. 26, 2006

March 19

Amy Jo Holmes and Ryan Blaine Holmes, married April 4, 2006

