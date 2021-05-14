 Skip to main content
Divorces
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

May 10

Nicole Lynn Brown and Kevin Lee Brown, married Aug. 7, 2003

--

Sharon R. Rigby and Mark E. Rigby, married June 14, 2014

