Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

July 1

Shauna Moffitt and Jared Moffitt, married Sept. 2, 2006

July 6

Tina L. Inskeep and Jimmy D. Inskeep, married April 23, 1992

July 8

Jose Uriel Lopez Felix and Angelica Hernandez-Jacob, married Oct. 27, 2002

--

Dora Soto and Manuel Soto, married Oct. 16, 2002

--

Jessica Perez and Fernando Perez, married March 24, 2014

July 11

Rachel Pittario and John Pittario, married Aug. 6, 2016

--

John Schmidt and Linda Schmidt, married June 13, 1988

July 12

Michael Ray Broadhead and Mellissa Fey Broadhead, married April 1, 2020

July 13

Phillip Matthew Griego and Rene Sylvia Griego, married Sept. 19, 2012

--

David M. Stone and Lara K. Stone, married Dec. 28, 1996

July 14

Erik Jung and Nancy Jung, married Nov. 11, 2009

