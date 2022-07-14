July 1
Shauna Moffitt and Jared Moffitt, married Sept. 2, 2006
July 6
Tina L. Inskeep and Jimmy D. Inskeep, married April 23, 1992
July 8
Jose Uriel Lopez Felix and Angelica Hernandez-Jacob, married Oct. 27, 2002
--
Dora Soto and Manuel Soto, married Oct. 16, 2002
--
Jessica Perez and Fernando Perez, married March 24, 2014
July 11
Rachel Pittario and John Pittario, married Aug. 6, 2016
--
John Schmidt and Linda Schmidt, married June 13, 1988
July 12
Michael Ray Broadhead and Mellissa Fey Broadhead, married April 1, 2020
July 13
Phillip Matthew Griego and Rene Sylvia Griego, married Sept. 19, 2012
--
David M. Stone and Lara K. Stone, married Dec. 28, 1996
July 14
Erik Jung and Nancy Jung, married Nov. 11, 2009