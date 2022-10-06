Sept. 26
Christina Powell and Levin Joseph Boone, married Aug. 11, 2015
Sept. 28
Shawn Sandoval and Tricia Sandoval, married Sept. 5, 2017
Police said a revolver was found in a purse on the floor of the car and it was determined to have been reported stolen.
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago.
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he …
ELKO – A Spring Creek man spotted with a stolen horse trailer was arrested Tuesday by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies.
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in …
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the pub…
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of two out of four charges including sexual assault and battery has resigned.
A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
