 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Divorces

  • 0
Elko County Courthouse

Sept. 26

Christina Powell and Levin Joseph Boone, married Aug. 11, 2015

Sept. 28

Shawn Sandoval and Tricia Sandoval, married Sept. 5, 2017

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study confirms the pandemic has made people more neurotic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News