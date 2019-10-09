Sept. 16
Amber William and John William, married May 30, 2008
Sept. 18
Destani Cannon and Garrison Cannon, married Sept. 28, 2018
Sept. 20
Charmaine McGrew Villa and Mario Arturo Roman Guerrero, married May 16, 2012
Sept. 23
Cecilia Murphy and Jared Murphy, married April 18, 1997
Matthew Stone and Amanda Spivey, married Nov. 1, 2012
Mallorie Brook Bell and Brian Anthony Bell, married May 24, 2012
Sept. 24
Natasha Carley Kolsch and Ivan Duran, married Aug. 4, 2018
Sept. 27
Gregory C. McQueen and Destiny L. McQueen, married July 3, 2013
Julie Belville and Joshua Lamar Belville, married Aug. 25, 2012
Sept. 30
Polly Ann Sanders and Bradley Thomas Sanders, married March 5, 2018
Oct. 2
Adriana Ruiz Harkness and Elijah Harkness, married July 23, 2016
Oct. 3
Kari Bennett and Kyle Stuersel, married Sept. 6, 2013
