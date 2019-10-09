{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

Sept. 16

Amber William and John William, married May 30, 2008

Sept. 18

Destani Cannon and Garrison Cannon, married Sept. 28, 2018

Sept. 20

Charmaine McGrew Villa and Mario Arturo Roman Guerrero, married May 16, 2012

Sept. 23

Cecilia Murphy and Jared Murphy, married April 18, 1997

------

Matthew Stone and Amanda Spivey, married Nov. 1, 2012

------

Mallorie Brook Bell and Brian Anthony Bell, married May 24, 2012

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sept. 24

Natasha Carley Kolsch and Ivan Duran, married Aug. 4, 2018

Sept. 27

Gregory C. McQueen and Destiny L. McQueen, married July 3, 2013

-------

Julie Belville and Joshua Lamar Belville, married Aug. 25, 2012

Sept. 30

Polly Ann Sanders and Bradley Thomas Sanders, married March 5, 2018

Oct. 2

Adriana Ruiz Harkness and Elijah Harkness, married July 23, 2016

Oct. 3

Kari Bennett and Kyle Stuersel, married Sept. 6, 2013

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments