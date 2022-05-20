May 12
Jade Hiler and Darrion Hiler, married July 15, 2017
May 13
John McClary and Dawn McClary, married Nov. 18, 2000
--
Taylor Jo Hurley and Jake Randall Logan, married July 18, 2020
May 12
Jade Hiler and Darrion Hiler, married July 15, 2017
May 13
John McClary and Dawn McClary, married Nov. 18, 2000
--
Taylor Jo Hurley and Jake Randall Logan, married July 18, 2020
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
ELKO – Jurors found Bryce Dickey guilty of murder in the first degree and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 16-year Gabriell…
ELKO – The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky testified Monday that she found no visible evi…
Denny’s franchise owners closed the location at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted lockdowns and dining restrictions
Victim’s cellphone “disappears,” witness claims defendant choked her
A Carlin man was sentenced Friday to 20-50 years in prison for a crash last summer that killed a 6-year-old girl.
ELKO – A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a co-worker in a casino parking lot in Jackpot has been granted parole.
ELKO – Prosecutors continued their presentation of evidence Thursday in Elko District Court in the trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of ki…
Kevin W. Craddock, 35, of Butte, Montana was arrested May 6, 2022, on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state and taking or posses…
ELKO – A man imprisoned after police said they found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in his vehicle is scheduled to be paroled in July.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.