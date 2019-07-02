June 3
Kimberly Machado and Johnny Machado, married Feb. 13, 1987
Loree Arnold and Anthony Jackson, married June 6, 1997
Stacy Ann Hughes and Russell Kent Hughes, married Jan. 3, 2013
June 5
Yerenia Montalvo and Luciano Montalvo, married Nov. 17, 1990
June 11
Leslie R. Patrick and Troy A. Patrick, married March 12, 2014
June 12
David Q. Trujillo and Trudy L. Briem, married June 4, 2018
Jamie Collins and Levi Collins, married March 25, 2013
June 19
Susanne Earl and Dennis A. Earl, married Oct. 12, 2002
June 21
Wyatt Riley and Katie Riley, married July 28, 2015
