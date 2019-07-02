{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

June 3

Kimberly Machado and Johnny Machado, married Feb. 13, 1987

Loree Arnold and Anthony Jackson, married June 6, 1997

Stacy Ann Hughes and Russell Kent Hughes, married Jan. 3, 2013

June 5

Yerenia Montalvo and Luciano Montalvo, married Nov. 17, 1990

June 11

Leslie R. Patrick and Troy A. Patrick, married March 12, 2014

June 12

David Q. Trujillo and Trudy L. Briem, married June 4, 2018

Jamie Collins and Levi Collins, married March 25, 2013

June 19

Susanne Earl and Dennis A. Earl, married Oct. 12, 2002

June 21

Wyatt Riley and Katie Riley, married July 28, 2015

