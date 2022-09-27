Sept. 19
Monique Sorenson and Ricky Sorenson, married Dec. 9, 2003
Sept. 21
Zackary Thomas Armstrong and Shelbie Catherine Armstrong, married Oct. 10, 2020
Sept. 19
Sept. 21
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in …
A Ryndon man was arrested on charges of beating his mother, threatening to kill his wife and shooting holes through the roof of his pickup late Friday night.
Michael R. Olsen, 41, of Elko was arrested Sept. 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance…
A man was seen removing a window screen and a woman was seen opening the window and crawling inside.
“Parents, we want to make the community aware that one of our school buses was hit broadside while taking students home after school”
ELKO – A Reno woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempting to furnish alcohol and other contraband to an inmate at the Carlin Conserv…
Sept. 9
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two loc…
ELKO – A man who drove off with a woman’s car during a test drive has been given a suspended sentence.
