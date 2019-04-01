{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

March 20

Veronica Rivas-Sandoval and Amor Avila-Torres, married July 11, 1994

James L. Kennedy and Penny E. Kennedy, married Aug. 8, 2005

Suzanne Margaret Moon and Kerry Jay Moon, married Aug. 12, 2006

