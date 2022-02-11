 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Feb. 4

Paula Cay Cook and Steven David Cook, married Sept. 21, 1994

Feb. 8

Clay Baker and Lisa Baker, married Jan. 17, 2011

Jan. 26Eileen D. Bonner and Joseph Bonner, married Jan. 1, 2028

Dec. 10 Desirae Leinger and Jonathon Timmons, married June 11, 2020

Nov. 12Michael Thomas and Autum Thomas, married Nov. 25, 2011

