Elko County Courthouse

June 27

Procoro Azcue and Isabel Azcue, married Aug. 24, 1998

July 3

Raelynn Rinaldo and Daniel Rinaldo, married Feb. 22, 1991

July 9

Adrienne Victoria Martin and Joshua Adam Anderson, married June 28, 2016

