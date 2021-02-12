 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Divorces
0 comments

Divorces

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

Feb. 1

Lore Del Sarto and Joann Del Sarto, married Dec. 4, 1999

Vicki Brook and Larry Burwell, married Feb. 18, 2015

Hannah Wilfong and Braden Wilfong, married Feb. 14, 2014

Feb. 2

Sonja S. Sibert and Patrick L. Crespin, married July 11, 2009

Feb. 5

Kayla Rodriguez and Rudy Rodriguez, married March 26, 2013

Matthew Freyensee and Cacye Freyensee, married Feb . 2, 2007

Feb. 8

Debra Taylor and Robbie Taylor, married Jan. 5, 2009

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News