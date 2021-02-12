Feb. 1
Lore Del Sarto and Joann Del Sarto, married Dec. 4, 1999
Vicki Brook and Larry Burwell, married Feb. 18, 2015
Hannah Wilfong and Braden Wilfong, married Feb. 14, 2014
Feb. 2
Sonja S. Sibert and Patrick L. Crespin, married July 11, 2009
Feb. 5
Kayla Rodriguez and Rudy Rodriguez, married March 26, 2013
Matthew Freyensee and Cacye Freyensee, married Feb . 2, 2007
Feb. 8
Debra Taylor and Robbie Taylor, married Jan. 5, 2009
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.