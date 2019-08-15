{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

July 23

Camille Marie Creamer and Blade Thomas Lester, married April 15, 2018

July 26

Deseret R. Rose and Dustin L. Rose, married April 7, 2013

Aug. 8

Lisa M. Gregersen and Michael L. Gregersen, married Jan. 12, 2008

Aug. 9

Kristien Rae Shook and James Cody Shook, married Aug. 11, 2007

Aug. 13

Uriah Keith Valley and Mary Jean Valley, married March 38, 2002

