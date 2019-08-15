July 23
Camille Marie Creamer and Blade Thomas Lester, married April 15, 2018
July 26
Deseret R. Rose and Dustin L. Rose, married April 7, 2013
Aug. 8
Lisa M. Gregersen and Michael L. Gregersen, married Jan. 12, 2008
Aug. 9
Kristien Rae Shook and James Cody Shook, married Aug. 11, 2007
Aug. 13
Uriah Keith Valley and Mary Jean Valley, married March 38, 2002
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.