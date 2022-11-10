 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Nov. 1

Kielena Reese Kowalski and Niklaus Idris Kowalski, married Jan. 13, 2022

Nov. 2

Magdalena Banuelos and Indalecio Casas Marquez, married Jan. 6, 2000

