April 24
Roger Dale Welch and Mindi Sue Dixon, married Aug. 20, 2020
------
Cory Alexander Geer and Makayla Cameron, married Aug. 6, 2021
April 24
Roger Dale Welch and Mindi Sue Dixon, married Aug. 20, 2020
------
Cory Alexander Geer and Makayla Cameron, married Aug. 6, 2021
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested April 23, 2023, at Gold Dusts West Casino for violation of condition of parole.
An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday at the Elko Inn on a drug charge and for failing to appear in court on an earlier charge of credit card fraud
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillApril 13Eric Allen Ramey, 53, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibi…
According to court records, Gonzales is now facing another embezzlement charge filed in February 2023
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMarch 29Richard Warren Bird Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent use of a credit card illegally po…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.