May 13
John McClary and Dawn McClary, married Nov. 18, 2000
--
Taylor Jo Hurley and Jake Randall Logan, married July 18, 2020
ELKO – Jurors found Bryce Dickey guilty of murder in the first degree and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 16-year Gabriell…
On Monday, the family of 16-year-old Britney recalled how their lives changed after the death of their daughter and sister.
Victim’s cellphone “disappears,” witness claims defendant choked her
Troy B. Duncan, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for felony driving under the influence. Ba…
ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
May 12
ELKO – A man imprisoned after police said they found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in his vehicle is scheduled to be paroled in July.
Department 1 Judge Kriston HillMay 10Javier Madriz, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was se…
ELKO – A Halleck man who was sentenced in January 2021 to up to five years in prison has been granted parole.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said they saw him run a stop sign in what turned out to be a stolen Toyota SUV.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.