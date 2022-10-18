DNA, psychiatric evidence presented on fourth day of trial

ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, who is accused killing a 16-year-old girl at a local fast food restaurant nearly two years ago.

Mullis, 26, sat in Elko District Court in a gray suit between his defense counsel Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell and attorney Gary Woodbury as audio and video clips of phone calls he made from the Elko County Jail were played for jurors.

Mullis was recorded on a video phone call with an unidentified woman on Dec. 23, 2020, stating he was warned not to “carry guns, and they were right.”

He explained how he resumed his drug use and needed money that night, saying “I went to McDonalds and I ended up shooting a girl.”

In an audio clip, he contacted an unidentified woman and said “I don’t understand how … I got myself into this position.”

Later in the conversation he states, “I know I broke my one rule. No guns.”

In the December 2020 video call, he stated law enforcement would have to take him out to Spring Creek for him to show them where he hid the gun that he buried in a lunch box, “but I can’t do it from the inside.”

It was also confirmed by law enforcement that Mullis had been on a suicide watch the first 48 hours of his incarceration and was subsequently treated for mental health issues.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Zuchowski testified he was asked by the Elko County District Attorney’s office to evaluate Mullis.

Citing his experience with mental health and how it applies to the law, he said he reviewed case documents and evidence, including videos and jail records, and assessed Mullis in a 90-minute Zoom meeting on Aug. 23.

Zuchowski said Mullis was “very cooperative and easy to get along with, was pleasant. He did not seem to resist my question and he engaged with me well.”

Mullis told Zuchowski he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was hearing multiple voices, and experienced depression and anxiety, which Zuchowski attributed to factors of stress in his life.

Zuchowski added that he observed Mullis did not appear distracted or disorganized by “responding to internal stimuli” during the interview.

Under cross-examination, Woodbury asked Zuchowski to give his analysis in light of a report regarding Mullis’ upbringing, which included sexual, physical and emotional abuse; head trauma; intervals as a foster child with the Division of Child and Family Services; and introduction to drugs at 5 years old.

“Based on that report, conversations with Mr. Mullis and interview of Mr. Mullis by the Elko detectives, did you come to an understanding of the kind of life that Mr. Mullis had lived until that point?” Woodbury asked.

“Yes I did get a better sense,” Zuchowskii replied. “It sounded like he had a very difficult life. He had an impaired mother who was mentally ill, drug addicted and who allegedly did many things to him that were horrific, to say the least.”

When asked by Woodbury if those traumas, which could be “a severe stressor,” would ever go away, Zuchowski said “they tend to stick around.”

Monica Siewertsen, criminalist in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Division and Biology Unit, explained the DNA results of four items submitted for testing.

A cap, bandana and toothbrush were found inside a duffle bag found behind an Idaho Street motel by law enforcement hours after the incident on Nov. 1, 2020.

DNA from two individuals – Mullis and “Individual A” – was identified on the cap. The DNA of three individuals was identified on the gray camouflage bandana, including Mullis and “Individual A” as the two major contributors of DNA.

Siewertsen said Mullis was identified as the major contributor to the toothbrush DNA with approximately frequency of occurrence 1 in 15.0202 octillion, along with a minor contribution from “Individual A.”

Only Mullis’ DNA was found on a pair of white tennis shoes.

The trial resumes Wednesday.