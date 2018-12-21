ELKO – A domestic violence call and pursuit resulted in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Elko police officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident “in the bushes” near Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
As officers arrived, the male suspect fled in a vehicle on Powder House Road.
“The domestic violence call and pursuit resulted in an officer involved shooting,” the Elko Police Department reported Friday afternoon. The Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division was called in to investigate, and no details were provided.
The suspect later fled from police officers and Elko Sheriff’s deputies in a second vehicle in Spring Creek.
He was taken into custody in the 600 block of Dillon Drive in Spring Creek at 9:19 a.m., in a joint effort including State of Nevada Department of Public Safety, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and Elko Police Department.
Charges are pending.
“We thank the citizens in Spring Creek for their assistance to local law enforcement,” stated an alert from the Elko Police Department.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
