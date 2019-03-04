ELKO – Jury selection begins Tuesday morning for a man accused of being involved in the robbery of a Dotty’s Casino a year ago.
Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek is scheduled to go on trial in Elko District Court on seven counts in connection with the March 2, 2018 crime.
At the time of his arrest, Elko police said Pressler was believed to have been the taller of two people shown in surveillance video wearing masks as they entered the casino.
According to court documents, however, Pressler is accused of aiding and abetting James Squires and another suspect yet to be charged in the robbery by texting them to let them know when to enter the casino to commit the robbery.
The robbery occurred at 6:50 a.m. at Dotty’s in the Smith's shopping center. A chemical agent thought to be bear mace was sprayed at employees and customers before the two people in masks got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police and firefighters were called to Dotta Drive to extinguish a vehicle fire minutes after the robbery. The vehicle was believed to be connected with the crime.
Squires, 34, of Elko was arrested a week after the robbery. He pleaded guilty in district court on June 25 and was sentenced by Judge Al Kacin to three to eight years in prison on one count of robbery, and 28 months to six years in prison on one count of grand larceny, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $57,524 restitution to Dotty’s Casino.
An amended criminal complaint charges Pressler with two counts of principal to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, principal to burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, principal to assault with a deadly weapon, principal to grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit robbery, all category B felonies.
Since then, Pressler also has been charged with attempted murder following a Dec. 31 incident in which he allegedly tried to hit an Elko police officer with a vehicle.
Charges in that case include attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon (vehicle), attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Pressler's trial in the robbery case is scheduled to last all week in Kacin's court.
