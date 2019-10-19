ELKO – More than a dozen gunshots were fired at a house in a neighborhood off North Fifth Street early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
Police were called at about 5:15 a.m., said Lt. Mike Palhegyi. When they arrived they found that multiple gunshots had struck a home and vehicle, while some shots also hit other residences and a second vehicle.
Residents were home at the time but no one was injured.
“The attack appears to have been targeted,” Palhegyi said. Regarding the other homes being hit, he said “I think it was just bad shooting.”
Police have a suspect and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, Palhegyi said early Saturday afternoon.
He did not release the address of the home that was targeted.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Elko police detectives at 777-7310.
So hilarious! I now live in Boise ID, a town and area of almost 500,000 residents, and the crime level is nowhere near the violence Elko people do. Elko is a town of crime and violence, with more murders, shootings, and domestic violence than the entire town I live in now? Would make a great study to see why Elko people are so violent.
Yeah so hilarious people could have been hurt, you want a standing ovation or something for your input? You degenerate pig
