Driver arrested following road rage, police chase and crash

ELKO – A California man was arrested Saturday night after a police chase and crash that followed a road rage incident on Mountain City Highway.

Elko Police Department officers were called around 7 p.m. to a disturbing the peace report at a hotel.

“Upon arrival, officers determined there had been a road rage incident in which a driver followed another vehicle from somewhere near Wildhorse Reservoir,” police said.

The first vehicle followed the second vehicle into the hotel parking lot and blocked the second vehicle in. The driver of the second vehicle called dispatch to report the incident.

“At some point the driver of the first vehicle exited his vehicle and began pounding on the windows of the reporting party's vehicle in a threatening manner,” police said.

The reporting party directed responding officers to a gas station across the street from the hotel, where the suspect's vehicle reportedly fled. EPD officers found the Ford pickup with the driver, later identified as Zachary J. Daniels, 22, of Grass Valley, still in the vehicle.

Officers noticed the odor of alcohol and ordered Daniels out of the truck, however, he refused to comply.

“The driver fled the gas station in a reckless manner and without his headlights illuminated, nearly striking pedestrians in the parking lot,” police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately four minutes, observing numerous traffic violations. Daniels lost control of his pickup near Copper Street and Enfield Avenue, striking a light pole and two vehicles parked in a residential driveway, pushing them into a house.

The result was substantial damage to the vehicles and minor damage to the residence.

As EPD officers approached the damaged pickup, Daniels was attempting to flee the crash scene in his vehicle and refusing commands to exit the truck. Officers were finally able to remove Daniels from his vehicle and take him into custody. He was first taken to the hospital as a precaution for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

No officers or members of the public were injured.

Daniels was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, destroying the property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, reckless driving disregarding safety, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. His bail was listed at $13,755

“During any vehicle pursuit, officers must weigh the risk to the public with the need to apprehend the offender,” stated police. “In this case, officers were faced with an offender who they had not yet identified and officers knew had been drinking and was acting in a manner which placed the public at risk.”

