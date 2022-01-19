Driver arrested on firearms, drug charges

ELKO – A tense encounter during a traffic stop ended with a motorist jailed on firearms charges.

The incident began late Monday night when an Elko Police Department officer noticed a Ford Focus driving on Idaho Street without a rear license plate. The officer said “there was a small piece of illegible paper taped to where the license plate belonged.”

He pulled the car over at 13th Street and began speaking with the driver, Alejandro Ochoa, 27, of Elko. However, the driver only spoke a little English and the officer only spoke a little Spanish, according to the police report.

The officer determined that the paper was a temporary moving permit, and he tried to explain to the driver that it needed to be taped to the front right windshield instead of the back of the car.

Ochoa said he wanted the officer to follow him home because he had Covid, and he got upset when the officer refused.

By then another officer arrived with a drug-sniffing K-9, but Ochoa refused to step out of the vehicle.

The driver then started to roll up the window and put the car in gear. He eventually rolled the window down and the officer was able to reach in and try to pull him out of the car. Ochoa resisted and began reaching for the center console, the report said.

That’s when the officer drew his firearm and convinced Ochoa to exit the vehicle. He continued to pull away but was handcuffed with the assistance of four other officers.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun magazine on Ochoa, and a loaded handgun with a live round in the chamber inside the car where he had been reaching. A container of methamphetamine was found at his feet as the search progressed.

Officers determined that the handgun had been reported as stolen.

Ochoa faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, plus possession of a firearm by a prohibited person because he was allegedly in possession of drugs at the time. He was also booked for resisting arrest with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Bail on the four felony charges was listed at $135,000 on the jail booking sheet but $55,000 on the declaration of probable cause signed by a justice of the peace.

According to Elko County Jail records, Ochoa was also arrested in June 2021 at 340 Commercial St. for owning a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance.

