Driver sentenced in Idaho Street crash

ELKO – A driver involved in a crash that severely injured a passenger has been sentenced to one year in Jail, nearly a year after the incident.

Kenton G. Manalakos, 22, was listed as an Elko resident when he was arrested after the Idaho Street crash at 2:47 a.m. on Dec. 28. Police said a twin-trailer semi was parked in the parking lane on Idaho Street next to Gallagher Ford when a 2007 Toyota Prius driven by Manalakos slammed into the back of the rear trailer.

“Pieces of the white passenger vehicle were scattered all over the roadway,” stated police. “The damage to the white car was so severe that it did not seem possible that someone could have walked away from the accident without major injuries.”

A man later identified as Kenton Withers of Spring Creek was found unconscious in the front passenger seat with severe injuries. It was initially thought he could have been the driver and was thrown into the passenger seat while not wearing a seat belt. He was flown to a Utah hospital in critical condition.

A phone and wallet belonging to Manalakos was found in the vehicle, and he was later located at a trailer park on the opposite side of town. He told police he had walked away from the crash because he was disoriented by the impact.

The driver’s shoes came off in the crash, and his feet were bleeding and frostbitten from walking across town in the cold. He had other injuries but refused medical treatment.

Manalakos said he had met Withers at a gas station and was told he had mental problems. He said he was planning to take Withers to a motel on Idaho Street when Withers grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it to the right, causing the car to crash into the parked semi.

Manalakos was originally charged with failure to stop at a scene of a crash involving personal injury or death, a category B felony that carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. He was listed as a resident of Ohio when pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of conspiracy to commit failure to stop at a scene of a crash involving personal injury or death.

District Judge Mason Simons sentenced him on Nov. 15 to one year in jail.

