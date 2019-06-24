ELKO -- Two drivers arrested over the weekend were traveling 100 mph or faster on Elko-area highways, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
An NHP trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Elko area for allegedly traveling 109 mph in a 75 mph zone, and failing to maintain lane.
Further investigation indicated the driver was nearly three times over the legal limit of .08 blood-alcohol content, and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.
A trooper stopped another vehicle Saturday on Lamoille Highway in Spring Creek traveling 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Further investigation indicated the driver’s license had been suspended.
“These violations are not acceptable,” said a release from Trooper Jim Stewart. “Driving at these speeds affects traffic safety on our highways. Speeding can result in crashes, and combining that with alcohol or drugs is a very bad decision.”
NHP’s goal is zero fatalities.
“We ask motorists to obey the speed limit for everyone’s safety,” Stewart said, “and please don’t drink and drive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.