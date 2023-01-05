Drug, cockfighting case sees final sentencing

ELKO – An Osino man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Elko District Court for a single drug charge in a plea bargain related to a cockfighting and narcotics bust three years ago.

Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 46, was ordered to serve 48 to 120 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin after entering an Alford plea to one count of high-level possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, a category “B” felony.

He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.

According to a document filed on July 14 and signed by Ruiz, he agreed the plea was “in my best interest, and going to trial on the original charges is not in my best interest.”

In early 2021, a jury found Ruiz guilty of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, a Category “D” felony, and 10 more counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal, a category “E” felony.

However, the jury could not reach a verdict on two felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance.

The Elko County District Attorney’s office said they would seek a retrial on the drug charges.

On July 9, 2021, Ruiz was given a suspended sentence of a three to eight years in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to serve 281 days in jail.

The new sentencing was ordered to run consecutively to that sentence.

According to court documents, Ruiz had been in custody for about two years and three months following his arrest on March 19, 2019.

He was booked in Elko County Jail along with Ramirez-De La Torre and Eduardo Ruiz following a raid by the Elko Combined Narcotics Taskforce at an Osino residence.

Law enforcement confiscated 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $13,000 in U.S. currency and eight firearms. More than 500 chickens were also discovered on the property.

Authorities said more than half of the livestock were found in poor condition due to abuse or cruel treatment and were later euthanized by a veterinarian.

Eduardo Ruiz was the first of the group to be sentenced by Kacin nine months after his arrest, receiving 6-18 years in prison on similar charges.

Ramirez-De La Torre, who was tried alongside Jorge Ruiz in 2021, was found guilty on both animal and controlled substance charges, and received a maximum of 29 years in prison from Kacin.

At the time of sentencing, De La Torre said he planned to appeal his conviction.