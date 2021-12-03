Drunk driver sentenced to prison

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for drunken driving.
Leonard Martin Treis, 37, was arrested for felony driving under the influence in March 2019 and again in January 2021.
Those arrests came a decade after he was sentenced to prison for a crash on Lower Lamoille Road in which a 2-year-old child suffered a broken pelvis. Deputies said Treis was drunk, speeding and had failed to properly restrain the child. His vehicle struck a fence and rolled over.
Treis pleaded guilty to both recent charges in Elko District Court. Judge Al Kacin sentenced him in October to 32 to 144 months in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine on each charge.
This week's felony arrests:
Shaun J. Christian
Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.
Robert R. McEneny
Robert R. McEneny, 31, of Ryndon was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on Frontage Road 54 for violation of probation, failure to dim headlamps, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and driving without a driver’s license.
Michael J. Healy
Michael J. Healy, 37, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,760
Kody M. Holland
Kody M. Holland, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, at 3019 Idaho St. for residential burglary and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $21,140. Holland was also arrested Nov. 23 at the jail on two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $80,000
Jeremy Hauber
Jeremy Hauber, 22, of Magna, Utah was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Javon J. Keester
Javon J. Keester, 21, of Elko was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000
Clayton L. Johnnie
Clayton L. Johnnie, 57, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500
Charles H. Long
Charles H. Long, 25, of Elko was arrested Nov. 21, 2021, at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; resisting a public officer, and violation of probation.
Brooke A. Schwoob
Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on the Interstate 80 exit 301 on-ramp for violation of probation.
Breanna D. Kelsey
Breanna D. Kelsey, 23, of Woods Cross, Utah, was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, at 680 Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,480
