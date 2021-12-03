Drunk driver sentenced to prison

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for drunken driving.

Leonard Martin Treis, 37, was arrested for felony driving under the influence in March 2019 and again in January 2021.

Those arrests came a decade after he was sentenced to prison for a crash on Lower Lamoille Road in which a 2-year-old child suffered a broken pelvis. Deputies said Treis was drunk, speeding and had failed to properly restrain the child. His vehicle struck a fence and rolled over.

Treis pleaded guilty to both recent charges in Elko District Court. Judge Al Kacin sentenced him in October to 32 to 144 months in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine on each charge.

