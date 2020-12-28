Early-morning crash injures passenger

ELKO – Police are investigating an early-morning crash that resulted in significant injuries to a passenger while the driver fled the scene.

At about 02:47 a.m. Monday, Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at 30th and Idaho streets. Upon arrival, officers found a 2007 Toyota Prius had struck a parked tractor-trailer rig.

“A passenger in the Prius received significant injuries and was life-flighted to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care,” stated police.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was located later in the morning and questioned by EPD officers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Highway Patrol assisted police at the crash scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available,” stated police.

--

Fatal crashes and accidents reported in 2020:

Officers found a 2007 Toyota Prius had struck a parked tractor-trailer rig

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0