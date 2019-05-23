{{featured_button_text}}
Elko sheriff patch

ELKO – Local arrest information was unavailable from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning because of a problem with the office’s records management system.

The office normally distributes booking files to local media each weekday morning.

An office representative said the reports would be sent out “as soon as the system returns to functionality.”

