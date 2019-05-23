ELKO – Local arrest information was unavailable from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning because of a problem with the office’s records management system.
The office normally distributes booking files to local media each weekday morning.
An office representative said the reports would be sent out “as soon as the system returns to functionality.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.