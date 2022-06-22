Elko arsonist granted mandatory release on parole

ELKO – An Elko homeowner sentenced to prison in 2020 for arson will be released in July under a mandatory parole action.

William J. Armstrong, now 45, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second degree arson, a category “B” felony, for starting a fire that caved in the roof of his home at 403 Pine St. He was sentenced to 32-84 months in prison by Elko District Judge Al Kacin on Dec. 11, 2020, and was credited with 574 days served in the Elko County Jail since his arrest.

Armstrong was further ordered by Kacin to be treated for his mental illness and to be separated from the general population of the prison until a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist employed by the Department of Corrections determined he no longer required acute mental health care.

Nevada law allows certain inmates with sentences of three or more years, excluding life sentences, to be considered for mandatory release unless the parole board considers them to be a danger to public safety.

Armstrong was arrested in May 2019, a month after the Elko Fire Department responded to a report of flames visible from the home after 11 p.m.

Fire officials said the blaze “significantly damaged” the home, collapsing the roof into the second story. No one was inside at the time.

Armstrong told police he was using a torch to clean his meth pipe and set the lit torch down in a corner of a room near some blankets and clothing while he went outside to smoke a couple of cigarettes.

He said when he went back inside he found the house on fire. After finding a half-filled fire extinguisher, he left the structure and did not report the blaze.

He later told officers he set the items on fire because people were taking things from his house and he believed setting the fire “would stop them from taking his stuff.”

The property had already been under scrutiny by the City of Elko after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors who said it was “an eyesore” with abandoned cars, trash and junk strewn around the residence.

