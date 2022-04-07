Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over the posted speed limit in the City of Elko. The citizen estimated Ellison's speed at 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The citizen followed Ellison to his business and confronted him about his driving.

Words were exchanged and at some point, the citizen, who was still seated in his vehicle, stated Ellison opened his car door, put his hands on his neck and pulled him from his vehicle.

The citizen stated he broke free from Ellison and Ellison walked away from him.

An employee from Ellison's business stated she heard yelling and came outside to see what was occurring.

She stated she separated the parties, but did not report seeing a battery.

The victim called 911 and reported the incident to EPD officers.

The investigating EPD officer forwarded a police report to the Elko County District Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

Ellison was listed as a suspect in a simple battery, which is a misdemeanor under Nevada Revised Statutes.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0