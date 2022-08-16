Elko businessman arrested over fence project

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony fraud charge and for engaging in a contractor business without a license after he failed to complete a fence project.

According to court records, Jose L. Cardoza, 37, was hired in June 2021 to install a 237-foot vinyl fence. The homeowners paid J & S Fencing $23,000 for labor and materials, but work stopped after 55 fence posts were installed on the property.

Cardoza was not a licensed fencing contractor, according to the Nevada State Contractors Board. The company did obtain a business license as an LLC in April 2021 through an Elko attorney’s office, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The homeowner made several requests to have the fence completed but Cardoza failed to respond. When a state contractors board investigator contacted him in March, Cardoza said he missed a loan payment and his money had been taken. Attempt to arrange repayment failed.

Cardoza has two other cases in which “large sums of money are being paid for poor and incomplete work,” stated the investigator. The cases dated from December 2021 and February 2022.

A criminal complaint was filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s Office on June 28, and Cardoza was arrested Aug. 10 for felony obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses; and engaging in contractor business or submitting bid without a license, a misdemeanor. His bail was listed at $11,140.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Cardoza has been arrested in the past for petit larceny in September 2019, felony drug possession in July 2019, grand larceny of a gun and two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person in November 2018, and fugitive felon from another state in November 2016.