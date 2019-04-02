{{featured_button_text}}
Gas station robbery

An assistant manager was shot with a pellet gun during a robbery at this gas station on West Idaho Street early Tuesday morning. The suspect fled on foot.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – Two armed robberies were reported within half an hour of each other Tuesday morning, and an employee was shot in the face during one of them.

Descriptions of the first incident at the Red Lion Casino said the suspect was wearing light-colored pants, while descriptions in the second incident at the Shell station on West Idaho Street said he was wearing dark pants.

Police were first called to the Red Lion Casino at about 5:20 a.m.

“The suspect armed with a handgun pointed at an employee and demanded money,” police said. He is described as a male adult, wearing a dark colored jacket and light colored pants.

He fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No money was taken.

At 5:44 a.m. a man entered the Shell Station on West Idaho Street, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

“During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in the face with what we believe at this time to be a BB or pellet gun,” police said. “The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The injured man was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect in the gas station robbery is described as a male adult wearing all dark clothing. He fled on foot.

Police are examining security camera footage for more clues.

The last armed robbery in Elko was in late November at Domino’s Pizza. Police were called to the business at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 26 after a man broke a mirror in the bathroom and used a shard of glass to threaten employees and demand money from the till.

The man then grabbed money from the register and fled the store.

A 21-year-old suspect was found nearby and arrested in that case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
2
1
19

Tags

Load comments