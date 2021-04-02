 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 1, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 1, 2021

April 1

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for probation violation.

Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,040

Robert C. Blunt, 24, of Carlin was arrested at 101 S. Eighth St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,500

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

