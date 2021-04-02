Elko County arrests: April 1, 2021

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for probation violation.
Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,040
Robert C. Blunt, 24, of Carlin was arrested at 101 S. Eighth St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,500
This week's felony arrests:
Adrian Serrano
Brandy Watkins
Charles R. Smith
Cierra M. Pangborn
Clara Dickson
Craig K. Warfield III
Daisy M. Hutsell
Elizabeth M. Faver
Fernando Hernandez
Fernando S. Salgado
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz
Jared Ogden
Jeremy W. Stewart
Kenny Kohfeld
Logan J. Butler
Lorena Lujan-Barrajas
Joe E. Luna-Puentes
Maya R. Carter
Sabrina R. Berkoski
Sarafin Perez
Shanece I. Hayes
Tristan G. Wilson
Wyatt J. Mendive
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
