Elko County arrests: April 11, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 11, 2021

Elko police patch

April 11

Michael C. Brummet, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 596 Westcott Drive for driving under the influence and improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Alann J. Charles, 34, of Owyhee was arrested at 1254 Willow St. in Owyhee on six Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $3,000

Derek C. Jones, 26, of Elko was arrested at Arby’s Drive-Thru for second offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Hayley R. Lloyd, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption and using or attempting to use false ID by minor to obtain alcohol. Bail: $995

Mya L. Lloyd, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption and using or attempting to use false ID by minor to obtain alcohol. Bail: $995

Juan F. Loera, 22, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested in Wendover for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Shanell C. Martin, 31, of Elko was arrested at JC Penney for felony possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny. Bail: $6,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

