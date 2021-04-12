Elko County arrests: April 11, 2021

April 11

Michael C. Brummet, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 596 Westcott Drive for driving under the influence and improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

--

Alann J. Charles, 34, of Owyhee was arrested at 1254 Willow St. in Owyhee on six Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $3,000

--

Derek C. Jones, 26, of Elko was arrested at Arby’s Drive-Thru for second offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Hayley R. Lloyd, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption and using or attempting to use false ID by minor to obtain alcohol. Bail: $995

--

Mya L. Lloyd, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption and using or attempting to use false ID by minor to obtain alcohol. Bail: $995

--

Juan F. Loera, 22, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested in Wendover for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--