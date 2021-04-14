Elko County arrests: April 13, 2021

April 13

Dallas Barnett, 39, of Wells was arrested on Pilot Valley Road for first-degree kidnapping. Bail: $250,000

--

Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested west of Jiggs for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,640

--

Jared J. Conklin, 44, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Pine streets on four felony counts of drug possession and three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,920

--

Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 194 W. Adams St. for violation of probation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

