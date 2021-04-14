Elko County arrests: April 13, 2021

Dallas Barnett, 39, of Wells was arrested on Pilot Valley Road for first-degree kidnapping. Bail: $250,000
Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested west of Jiggs for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,640
Jared J. Conklin, 44, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Pine streets on four felony counts of drug possession and three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,920
Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 194 W. Adams St. for violation of probation.
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Armando Sanchez
Bobbye L. Carlson
Christiphor D. Key
Derek L. McDaniel
Dustin Peer
Tiffany L. Ramirez
Rulon J. Olson
Kellie E. Rodriguez
Jeremy P. Dickison
Jay L. Allen
Jason J. Day
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron
Garry T. Alsdorf
Eduardo Cortez
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.