Elko County arrests: April 14, 2021
Police Log

April 14

Timothy D. Bowen, 43, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $510

Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Reno was arrested at the Red Garter for trespassing. Bail: $355

Justin P. Kelley, 29, of Wells was arrested at Bullion Road and Morse Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. $15,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

