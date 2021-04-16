 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: April 15, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: April 15, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

April 15

Robby D. George, 40, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,012

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $10,000

--

McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $18,280

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Sheldon J. McKinney, 50, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $50

--

Brandon J. McKinzie, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for license plates improperly displayed, failure to wear seat belt, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,330

Javier Hernandez Perez Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on 14 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, on warrants for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $101,020

--

Anamaria Robles, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,730

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News