Elko County arrests: April 15, 2021

April 15

Robby D. George, 40, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,012

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000

--

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $10,000

--

McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $18,280

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Sheldon J. McKinney, 50, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $50

--