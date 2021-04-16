Elko County arrests: April 15, 2021

April 15
Robby D. George, 40, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,012
--
Jesse M. Herbert, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000
--
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $10,000
--
McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $18,280
--
Sheldon J. McKinney, 50, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $50
--
Brandon J. McKinzie, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for license plates improperly displayed, failure to wear seat belt, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,330
Javier Hernandez Perez Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on 14 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, on warrants for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $101,020
--
Anamaria Robles, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,730
--
This week's felony arrests:
Armando Sanchez
Bobbye L. Carlson
Christiphor D. Key
Derek L. McDaniel
Dustin Peer
Tiffany L. Ramirez
Rulon J. Olson
Kellie E. Rodriguez
Jeremy P. Dickison
Jay L. Allen
Jason J. Day
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron
Garry T. Alsdorf
Eduardo Cortez
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.