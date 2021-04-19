 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 16, 2021
top story

Police Log

April 16

Sean B. McCullough, 48, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 5276 Steele St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Chance E. McKinney, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93A for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,245

Clint C. Carpenter, 51, of Elko was arrested at McDonald’s for indecent exposure. Bail: $2,500

Nancy J. Chaven, 50, of Wells was arrested at 463 Fourth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Bail: $3,140

Ross P. Ellefson, 55, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way on a bench warrant. Bail: $375

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 30, of West Wendover was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,690

Wes M. Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Michael K. Pohlabel, 61, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to dim headlamps, no seat belt, drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,970

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

