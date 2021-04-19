Elko County arrests: April 16, 2021

April 16

Sean B. McCullough, 48, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 5276 Steele St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Chance E. McKinney, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93A for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,245

Clint C. Carpenter, 51, of Elko was arrested at McDonald’s for indecent exposure. Bail: $2,500

Nancy J. Chaven, 50, of Wells was arrested at 463 Fourth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Bail: $3,140

Ross P. Ellefson, 55, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way on a bench warrant. Bail: $375

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

