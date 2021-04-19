Elko County arrests: April 17, 2021

April 17

David R. Baker, 42, of Owyhee was arrested at Transfer Station Road on three Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Michael R. Jenkins Jr., 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Kandice S. Leonard, 34, of Magna, Utah was arrested for domestic battery, resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $4,250

--

Justin S. Munholland, 38, was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0