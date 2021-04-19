 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 18, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 18, 2021

April 18

Manuel Alvarado-Ramirez, 68, of Elko was arrested at Ellison Electric for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Joshua J. Lovell, 38, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,670

--

Mindy Rowley, 43, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 950 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Francisco Zavaleta, 30, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $505

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

