Elko County arrests: April 19, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 19, 2021

Police Log

April 19

Brent D. Baker, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 147 Idaho St. for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Upper Colony on three Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Blake E. Evans, 34, of Elko was arrested at 673 Cimarron Way for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $605

--

Robert E. Fleck IV, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 1700 block of Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

--

Holly A. Josephson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

--

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 30, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000

--

Loren D. Nichols, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

David A. Peters, 52, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

