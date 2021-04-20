Elko County arrests: April 19, 2021

April 19

Brent D. Baker, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 147 Idaho St. for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Upper Colony on three Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Blake E. Evans, 34, of Elko was arrested at 673 Cimarron Way for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $605

--

Robert E. Fleck IV, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 1700 block of Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

--

Holly A. Josephson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

--

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 30, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000

--