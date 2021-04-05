Elko County arrests: April 2, 2021

April 2

Deborah A. Barnhardt, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Jason J. Day, 47, of Vacaville, California was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $3,000

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Ridgecrest on a Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Jesus Marin, 24, of Elko was arrested for fighting or challenging to fight and on a state prison hold.

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon L. McKinney, 50, of Owyhee was arrested at 1600 Rodeo Drive on two Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655

--