Elko County arrests: April 2, 2021
Police Log

April 2

Deborah A. Barnhardt, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jason J. Day, 47, of Vacaville, California was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $3,000

Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Ridgecrest on a Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Jesus Marin, 24, of Elko was arrested for fighting or challenging to fight and on a state prison hold.

Sheldon L. McKinney, 50, of Owyhee was arrested at 1600 Rodeo Drive on two Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655

Tiffany L. Ramirez, 35, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of the alley between Court and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, felony possession of a controlled substance, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,565

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Wingers on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Nichole M. Whalen, 20, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

