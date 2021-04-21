Elko County arrests: April 20, 2021

April 20

James R. Blake, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

Bailey L. Coltran, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Michael W. Elizondo, 41, of Elko was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of burglary of a business; four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and attempt or conspiracy to commit fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $60,000

--

Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,880

--

Carlos Hernandez, 49, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Utah State Prison on a state prison hold.

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1719 Sagebrush Drive on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

--