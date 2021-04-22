 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 21, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 21, 2021

April 21

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Javier A. Madriz, 34, of Elko was arrested at Modified Vapors on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $375

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

