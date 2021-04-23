Elko County arrests: April 22, 2021

April 22

Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 120 N. Florence Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Emilio C. Canales, 29, of Elko was arrested at Third Street and Wilson Avenue for driving with a revoked license and following too closely. Bail: $1,335

--

Danti Deaver, 20, of Las Vegas was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person.

--

Robert D. Lawson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 571 Idaho St. for possession of a hypodermic device and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

--

Kelly M. Lujan, 30, of Fernley was arrested at Seventh and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Thomas R. Morrison, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--