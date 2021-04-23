Elko County arrests: April 22, 2021

Kelly M. Lujan, 30, of Fernley was arrested at Seventh and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Thomas R. Morrison, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
--
Brian A. Nyrehn, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
--
Robert L. Pierce, 33, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.
--
Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 29, of Elko was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445
--
Clinton G. Sandstrom, 37, of Halleck was arrested on Old Highway 40 at Osino for trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and six counts of possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $46,840
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.