Elko County arrests: April 22, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 22, 2021

April 22

Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 120 N. Florence Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Emilio C. Canales, 29, of Elko was arrested at Third Street and Wilson Avenue for driving with a revoked license and following too closely. Bail: $1,335

--

Danti Deaver, 20, of Las Vegas was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person.

--

Robert D. Lawson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 571 Idaho St. for possession of a hypodermic device and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

--

Kelly M. Lujan, 30, of Fernley was arrested at Seventh and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Thomas R. Morrison, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Brian A. Nyrehn, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Robert L. Pierce, 33, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

--

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 29, of Elko was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445

--

Clinton G. Sandstrom, 37, of Halleck was arrested on Old Highway 40 at Osino for trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and six counts of possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $46,840

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Breaking News