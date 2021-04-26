 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 23, 2021
Police Log

April 23

Michael S. Albert, 49, was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

William T. Church, 38, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

--

Chancy D. Gusky, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, intimidating a public officer or others, drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $11,780

--

Jory N. Harrison, 30, of Carlin was arrested at 118 Hamilton St. on a bench warrant.

--

Travis E. Rogers, 36, of Fernley was arrested at 12th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, personating another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for trespassing and on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $835

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

