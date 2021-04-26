Elko County arrests: April 24, 2021

April 24

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 3004 Bohobi St. on two Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges Bail: $1,000

--

Fernando Elizarraras, 22, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Max R. Frederick, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and Hilltop for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385

--

Joclyne Jimenez, 19, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and possessing invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license. Bail: $1,610

--

Jared F. Short, 19, of Carson City was arrested at 602 Fir St. in Carlin for domestic battery and on a bench warrant.

--

Russell W. Warren, 44, of Spring Creek was place under citizen’s arrest at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for battery. Bail: $1,140

--