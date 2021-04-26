Elko County arrests: April 25, 2021

April 25

Rudy Carrillo Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Water streets for resisting a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,255

--

Byron R. Mazariegos, 21, of Park City, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for duty to stop at scene of accident, reckless driving, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to use due care around pedestrian, failure to yield, driving without a driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $42,205

--

Marcelo Ramos-Mendez, 39, of Orem, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Jace C. Thompson, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets on a warrant for parole violation and for resisting a public officer.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

