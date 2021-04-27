 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: April 26, 2021
Elko County arrests: April 26, 2021

Police Log

April 26

Tyler D. Davis, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for driving with license revoked for DUI, no proof of insurance, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $2,235

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 18, of Elko was arrested at 802 Front St. for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

